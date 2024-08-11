DHSUD launches 4PH projects in Mindanao

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) announced on Sunday, 11 August, the launch of new housing projects in Mindanao under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, accompanied by key housing officials, visited Zamboanga City and Surigao del Norte over the weekend to break ground on two 4PH projects and inspect ongoing developments.

"Ang utos po ng mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. ay tutukan ang implementasyon ng 4PH para sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap at patuloy na nangangarap na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan," Acuzar said. He added, "Dito sa Mindanao, magaganda po ang mga naka-plano nating township developments."

The officials reviewed a proposed 4PH project site for Dreams Residences and signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the Vinta Residencia in Barangay Salaan, Zamboanga City. House Majority Leader Rep. Mannix Dalipe and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe welcomed the DHSUD team, which included Undersecretaries Garry De Guzman and Avelino Tolentino III, Assistant Secretary Melissa Aradanas, NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, DHSUD Regional Office 9 OIC-Director Roland Eta, and other officials. They also launched the Sikat High Park Residencia in Barangay Layuhan.

In Zamboanga City, the DHSUD is planning approximately 25,000 housing units under the 4PH program. On Sunday, Acuzar, Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr., and Dapa town Vice Mayor Gerry Abejo signed the MOA and conducted the groundbreaking for the Dapa Island Residences in Barangay Osmena, Siargao—the first 4PH project in the Caraga Region.

The DHSUD team also inspected the NHA project for Badjaos in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City, last Friday, discussing improvements for the site.

"Ang mga proyektong ito ay patunay na walang maiiwan sa 4PH ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr." Secretary Acuzar said.