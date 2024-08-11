Alas Pilipinas bags back-to-back SEA VLeague bronze

Alas Pilipinas recovered from a 1-2 match deficit before unleashing its full arsenal in the deciding set to down Indonesia, 20-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10, and claim the bronze medal in the 2024 Southeast Asian (SEA) V.League 2nd leg Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

A huge 7-2 start in the fifth set was all that Alas needed to set the tone for its comeback victory for back-to-back trip to the podium following a third place finish in the opening leg last week in Vietnam.

Behind the hot hands of Alyssa Solomon and Sisi Rondina, Alas rallied to tie the match and kept the Indonesians at bay with timely answers each time they tried to make a rally to close the gap.

Cherry Nunag was there to put order back for Alas when Indonesia cut its deficit to 12-10 after scoring on a kill block.

The Indonesians committed a costly error in the ensuing play before Solomon pounded the last nail in the coffin for Alas’ first and only win in the leg.

Alas, just like in the first stop of the two-leg regional volleyball fest, dropped its first two games against powerhouse Thailand and Vietnam before pulling off the most important victory.

The Brazilian Jorge Souza De Brito-mentored squad bagged its third bronze medal this year after a breakthrough third place finish in the AVC Challenge Cup last May.