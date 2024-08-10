SWS: VP’s grade plummets 19 pts

The Duterte magic was proven a myth after Vice President Sara Duterte suffered a steep 19-point slide to a +44 net satisfaction rating right after she left the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed the net satisfaction rating of VP Duterte dipped to its lowest ever in the second quarter of the year.

She resigned as Department of Education secretary last 19 June, which many took as the end of the Unity alliance that catapulted the top two officials to landslide victories in the 2022 national polls.

The survey was conducted from 23 June to 1 July. It showed that 65 percent were satisfied with VP Duterte’s performance, while 21 percent were dissatisfied, resulting in a net score considered as “good” based on SWS ratings.

“Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction fell from very good +63 for Vice President Duterte,” the private pollster said.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating was highest in Mindanao at an excellent +73.

Meanwhile, she received a good +47 in the Visayas, a good +32 in Metro Manila, and a good +31 in Balance Luzon.

The Vice President’s rating in the second quarter was a 26-point fall from March last year.

Chiz zooms up

The slide in Duterte’s rating benefited recently assumed Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero who took over her top spot in the survey of top officials other than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with a good +47 satisfaction grade. Speaker Martin Romualdez had a moderate +29 grade.

Escudero’s net satisfaction rating was highest in Metro Manila at a very good +54, followed by good levels in Balance Luzon and Mindanao at +47, and the Visayas at +43, according to SWS.

His net satisfaction rating was at very good levels among 25 to 35-year-olds (+51), 35 to 44-year-olds (+54), and those 55 years old and above (+50). Likewise, it was very good among non-elementary (+53) and college graduates (+53).

Romualdez, on the other hand, had his highest net satisfaction in the Visayas at a good +36, followed by Balance Luzon at good +32, Metro Manila at moderate +27, and Mindanao at moderate +20.

“Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction with Speaker Romualdez rose by 24 points from a moderate +14 to a good +38 in rural areas and 12 points from moderate +12 to moderate +24 in urban areas,” SWS said.

The latest rating for the House Speaker is a 22-point increase from a neutral -2 in Mindanao, 18 points from moderate +14 in Balance Luzon, 14 points from moderate +22 in the Visayas, and 5 points from moderate +22 in Metro Manila.

The non-commissioned survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults aged 18 and older nationwide. The sampling error margins are ±2.5 percent for national percentages, ±4.0 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Gesmundo gets +32

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo had a higher net rating than the Speaker at +32.

Satisfaction in his performance was good in Balance Luzon, and moderate in Mindanao, the Visayas and Metro Manila.

Compared to March 2024, his numbers rose by 24 points from moderate +12 in Balance Luzon, 20 points from neutral +8 in Mindanao, 15 points from moderate +13 in the Visayas, and by 4 points from moderate +23 in Metro Manila.

Net satisfaction with Chief Justice Gesmundo was good in rural and urban areas, at +33 and +31, respectively.

Compared to March 2024, it rose by 26 points from neutral +7 in rural areas and 14 points from moderate +17 in urban areas.

According to the pollster, respondents were asked:

“Please tell me how satisfied or dissatisfied you are with the performance of [name] as [position]. Are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, undecided if satisfied or dissatisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, very dissatisfied, or you have not ever heard or read anything about [name]?”