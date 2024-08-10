SM Malls in Cebu launch sustainable waste program with GUUN

GUUN Environmental Company Inc., headquartered in Yokohama City, Japan, and with a facility in Consolacion, Cebu, has started to collect non-recyclable and hard-to-recycle wastes from SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion, following the joint venture agreement signed by SM Prime and GUUN Japan earlier this year.

The waste will be sorted and processed to meet chemical standards, transforming it into an alternative fuel for cement kilns, industrial boilers, and power plants, helping to reduce the use of coal.

GUUN’s innovative production of “fluff fuel” from non-recyclable waste materials aligns with its mission to “maintain harmony between the earth and society by creating a happy environment for the future.”

SM Prime’s partnership with GUUN aims to implement systematic waste management and resource recovery infrastructure. The joint venture seeks to minimize the landfill impact from both SM Prime and non-SM Prime managed properties, enhancing the material recovery facility operations of the local government units.

SM Prime Holdings Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, emphasizing a commitment to a positive impact on local communities, shared, “It is exciting for SM Prime to partner with GUUN Japan with a joint mission to bridge the gap between society and the environment in the Philippines through investing in their pioneering solid waste management technology, which will eventually benefit all the communities that SM Prime serves.”

This initiative supports the SM Waste-Free Future campaign, SM Prime’s effort to reduce waste and boost recovery and diversion rates for a cleaner environment.