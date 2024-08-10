Six injured in 2-vehicle collision

Six people were injured in a road collision Friday night in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, leaving both vehicles sustaining heavy damage.

The Hyundai Starex, bearing plate number WJB 982, was driven by 49-year-old Eduardo Hernando of Barangay 48-B, Cabungaan, Laoag City. Hernando was accompanied by three passengers: Richard Palacay, 39, from Barangay 24, Nagrebcan, San Nicolas; Marlon Alonzo, 38, from Barangay 35, Gabu Sur, Laoag City; and Remus Alonzo, 54, from Barangay 43, Cavit, Laoag City.

All three passengers work in a construction firm.

The Ford Raptor, with plate number IAD 3541, was driven by 54-year-old Fede Max Aquino, a retired overseas Filipino worker from Barangay Anao, Piddig, Ilocos Norte. Aquino was traveling with his passenger, Beverly Montanez Aquino, 57, a businesswoman from the same barangay.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred when the Hyundai Starex, traveling at high speed, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the Ford Raptor, which was heading east.

As a result of the crash, Hernando sustained serious injuries, while his three passengers suffered varying degrees of injury. Both Aquino and his passenger received minor injuries. All six individuals were quickly transported to the Provincial Hospital in Laoag City for treatment.