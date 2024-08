LOOK: The second batch of UPCAT examinees and their parents used umbrellas to cope with a sudden downpour of heavy rain at Palma Hall and University Avenue on Saturday, 10 August 2024. UP Diliman expects more than 30,000 examinees per day during the two-day admission test and advises motorists to find alternate routes. ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR