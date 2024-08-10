Livestock checks up vs hog illness

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will set up livestock checkpoints across Luzon in response to the rapid spread of the African swine fever (ASF) in Batangas, which is suspected to have been exacerbated by unscrupulous hog traders selling diseased pigs.

The DA said checkpoints are a temporary measure while the government awaits the arrival of ASF vaccines, which could take a few weeks.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., nonetheless, assured that the DA has the resources to immediately respond to the new ASF cases.

“We have the funds to procure the vaccines and the emergency funds to indemnify hog raisers adversely affected by the resurgence of the ASF virus,” Laurel said.

He said that vaccine procurement is essential for controlling the outbreak but acknowledged the delay in securing the vaccines.

Tougher border controls

Dr. Constante Palabrica, DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry, explained that the additional border controls are designed to halt the movement of diseased hogs, which is a significant factor in the rapid spread of ASF in Batangas.

“We have set up additional livestock quarantines and will keep them there at least until December 31,” Palabrica said.

“Policemen along with Bureau of Animal Industry and other DA personnel will man the checkpoints,” he added.

Palabrica, a veterinary medicine expert, said the border controls will also help prevent the transport of other diseased animals, including birds.

The new ASF outbreak has led several towns in Batangas to declare a state of calamity to access emergency funds, whose availability is critical for addressing the immediate impact of the outbreak and for managing the disease’s spread.