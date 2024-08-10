Law finishers told: Embrace challenges as opportunities

Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan said the journey toward becoming a member of the legal profession is not always a straight path, reminding lawyers to treat challenges as opportunities.

Gaerlan made these remarks during UMak School of Law’s (SOL’s) Recognition Rites and Testimonial Night 2024 on 3 August in Makati City. He addressed the school’s dean’s listers and special awardees for academic year 2023-2024, the graduating class of 2024, and the 2023 bar exam passers.

Gaerlan likened the honorees’ respective legal paths to the Camino de Santiago — a pilgrimage that involves walking a distance between 100 kilometers to 800 kilometers leading to the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral in Galicia, Spain.

“The journey to becoming a lawyer can be likened to this — a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a transformative process — from which we can pick up five valuable lessons,” said Justice Gaerlan in his keynote message.

He said the first of these lessons, is to “always remember your ‘why,’” sharing that those who take part in the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage do so for a variety of motives.

“It is important because having a strong sense of purpose gives you direction, and ability to accept and overcome any obstacles thrown at you,” he added.

The honorees were reminded that “there is no single correct way,” in that, there is no set or predetermined route to becoming a lawyer, and that “there will be good days and bad days,” as success is not linear.

He said: “You will encounter delays, detours, roadblocks, and crossroads, which are essential parts of your journey. They are not signs of failure; rather, they are opportunities for growth.”

“There will also be people you meet along the way,” said Justice Gaerlan, adding that just like in a Camino de Santiago trail where a pilgrim can meet other pilgrims, the people that the honorees meet in life contribute to who they are.