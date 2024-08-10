Jokic triple-double helps Serbia to Olympic basketball bronze

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double as Serbia defeated Germany 93-83 to claim Olympic men's basketball bronze on Saturday, avenging their loss in last year's World Cup final.

Jokic scored 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Serbia came away with consolation medals after their heartbreaking semi-final loss to the United States.

Three-time NBA MVP Jokic sat out the 2023 World Cup as Germany won the title for the first time, but with the Denver Nuggets star present in Paris the Serbians snatched the final podium spot.

For Jokic it was a second Olympic medal, adding to the silver he won as part of the Serbia team at the 2016 Rio Games. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 16 points, was also a member of that squad.

Vasilije Micic matched Jokic with 19 points as six Serbia players hit double figures in a game they controlled from start to finish.

Franz Wagner scored 18 points for Germany. His elder brother Moritz contributed 16 while Dennis Schroder -- the hero of their World Cup triumph -- was limited to 13.

Serbia held a 46-38 edge at half-time and built a 19-point advantage in the third period as Germany tried to stay within range.

After blowing a 13-point cushion heading into the final quarter against the US, Serbia made sure there was no repeat letdown this time as they denied Germany a first Olympic basketball medal.