In our life as Christians, trials really come where our emotional stability is at stake. But let us remember what Saint Paul says, “Consider yourself fortunate when all kinds of trials come your way.”

Yes, we have faith in God and faith in Jesus. However, when the problems are bigger than we think and come one after another, it seems like we want to give up, especially if we think we don’t have allies, brothers or friends who want to or are willing to sympathize.

It cannot be denied that a few of those who encounter problems would simply ask: Is it true there is a God? If so, why does he allow this to happen?

In the Gospel of John, it says, “Have faith in God. Have faith in Jesus.” And that faith will surely strengthen us during the lowest times of our life. It is that faith that will guide us to hold on to God, hold on to Jesus despite the many hardships we encounter in life. And that faith complemented by good and supportive people around us will help us to grow maturely.”

We also need to understand looking through our spiritual eyes that everything happens for a purpose, as it is said that there is always a reason behind every event in our lives.

The questions in our mind may not be answered yet, but the time will come when we will understand everything. We always rely on the grace of God, our help in the name of the Lord.

When the time comes that we are able to understand everything then we can say that all things really work out for good for those who love God.

Do not be discouraged; let us believe that everything is according to God’s plan. Our path may have deviated a little but I can assure you that God will bring us back to the right path that we should walk back to His kingdom.

The Scripture passages this Sunday remind each and every one of us of God’s most generous love and kindness which He has always given to us, His providence, love and patient nurturing and care, which He has always given to us freely. As Christians, as Catholics, we are truly blessed to be loved in such a manner by the Lord, our most loving God and Father.

In return, let us all strive to live our lives worthily for Him, to love Him first and foremost in all things and to distance ourselves from any form of sin or corruption that can prevent us from coming towards the Lord and His loving Presence. Let us also realize that while God’s love and mercy have been extended to us freely and generously, we need to embrace His love and mercy, and act upon them so that we can be truly reconciled and reunited with Him.

Hence, let us all continue to do our part as Christians, as God’s holy and beloved people, so that in each and every moment of our lives we will always put our faith and trust in Him, believing in His Providence and help, in all the guidance, strength and all the things that He will bless us all with in our respective journeys in life.

Indeed, as we are still here on earth we will surely be faced with challenges, trials and difficulties, things we encounter on our journey. But as long as we remain faithful to the Lord and trust in Him throughout our journey, in the end, we will be triumphant with Him and we will receive the fullness of all the wonders and blessings, the graces and all the good things that God has promised and reassured us of, through His Son, Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

May all of us continue to walk faithfully on the path that Our Lord has shown us, and let us all continue to inspire one another to do the same, to be ever faithful at every moment of our lives.