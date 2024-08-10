DOLE extends P6.125-M worth of TUPAD aid to workers affected by Carina, oil spill

Over 1,000 disadvantaged workers in Calabarzon affected by Supertyphoon Carina and the temporary fishing ban due to the MT Terra Nova oil spill received P6.125 million worth of emergency employment aid from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

A total of 1,178 fisherfolk in Cavite received temporary employment through DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program.

DOLE Regional Director Buenafe directed the swift implementation of TUPAD in the region to provide immediate relief to fisherfolk whose livelihood were significantly impacted by the oil spill.

Meanwhile, in Laguna, 79 beneficiaries from Biñan and San Pedro underwent TUPAD orientation last 6 Aug. and are expected to receive their salaries by 12 Aug.

In Rizal, TUPAD orientation was also conducted in the municipalities of San Mateo, Montalban, Cainta, and Tanay from 30 July to 7 Aug.

The next round of payouts in the province is scheduled on 9 Aug. for beneficiaries in Naic.

A state of calamity was declared by the local government unit of Cavite in the towns of Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate on 31 July following the sinking of oil tankers in the neighboring province of Bataan.

Rehab assistance underway

DOLE’s emergency employment program is also underway in the oil spill-hit provinces of Bataan and Bulacan.

“We have allocated P45 million for the affected families in Bataan and, as we speak, there are some 1,357 TUPAD workers in Bataan being utilized in gathering, collecting coconut husks, and making oil spill booms,” said Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

On top of the initial provincial allocation, the Labor Department, in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Luzon, has allotted P800,000 for the creation of spill booms in Lubao, Pampanga, and San Jose, Tarlac.

This initiative will employ 80 individuals (50 in Lubao, Pampanga; 30 in San Jose, Tarlac) for 20 days, earning P10,000 each.

For the province of Bulacan, 1,350 TUPAD workers are performing clean-up and rehabilitation activities in flooded areas and collecting coconut husks, hair, and 1.5 milliliter empty plastic bottles with caps for making organic oil spill booms.

DOLE Central Luzon also held consultation meetings with five coastal local government units in the province: Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos, Bulakan, and Obando.

TUPAD Program provides temporary wage employment to workers for 10 to 90 days of community work, particularly during times of disaster and calamities, enabling them to contribute to improving and rehabilitating of their respective communities.