DA responds to ASF spread with Luzon checkpoints

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Saturday, 10 August, that it would establish several livestock checkpoints across Luzon in response to the rapid spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Batangas.

The DA stated that these checkpoints are a temporary measure while awaiting the arrival of ASF vaccines, a process that could take a few weeks. The agency suspects that the spread of ASF has been exacerbated by unscrupulous hog traders selling diseased pigs.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. assured that the DA has the resources to respond immediately to the new ASF cases. “We have the funds to procure the vaccines and the emergency funds to indemnify hog raisers adversely affected by the resurgence of the ASF virus,” Tiu Laurel said. He noted that while vaccine procurement is crucial for controlling the outbreak, there has been a delay in securing the vaccines.

Dr. Constante Palabrica, DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry, explained that the additional border controls aim to stop the movement of diseased hogs, a significant factor in the ASF spread in Batangas.

“We have set up additional livestock quarantines and will keep them in place at least until December 31,” Palabrica said. “Policemen, along with Bureau of Animal Industry and other DA personnel, will man the checkpoints,” he added.

Palabrica also mentioned that the border controls will help prevent the transport of other diseased animals, including birds.

The ASF outbreak has prompted several towns in Batangas to declare a state of calamity to access emergency funds, which are critical for addressing the immediate impacts of the outbreak and managing its spread.

The DA has identified central burial sites for hogs infected with ASF or those that have died from the virus. This is part of a broader effort to control and eventually eradicate the virus, which has severely impacted the hog industry since it was first reported in 2019.

The ASF outbreak has significantly affected the national hog population, which decreased from 12.7 million in 2019 to an estimated 9.9 million by the end of 2023. According to Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) monitoring, ASF has spread across all 17 regions of the Philippines and affected 74 provinces. As of August 8, 64 municipalities in 22 provinces have reported active ASF cases.

The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for coordinated efforts to manage and mitigate the impacts of ASF on the local hog industry and the broader agricultural sector.