AI voice charming users sparks worry

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI says it is concerned that a realistic voice feature for its AI might cause people to bond with the bot at the cost of human interactions.

The San Francisco-based company cited literature which it said indicates that chatting with AI as one might with a person can result in misplaced trust and that the high quality of the GPT-4o voice may exacerbate that effect.

“Anthropomorphization involves attributing human-like behaviors and characteristics to nonhuman entities, such as AI models,” OpenAI said Thursday in a report on safety work it is doing on a ChatGPT-4o version of its AI.

“This risk may be heightened by the audio capabilities of GPT-4o, which facilitate more human-like interactions with the model.”

OpenAI said it noticed testers speaking to the AI in ways that hinted at shared bonds, such as lamenting aloud that it was their last day together.

It said these instances appear benign but must be studied to see how they might evolve over longer periods of time.

Socializing with AI could also make users less adept or inclined when it comes to relationships with humans, OpenAI speculated.

“Extended interaction with the model might influence social norms,” the report said.