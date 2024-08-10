3 CL ex-rebels, 10 supporters surrender

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Three former rebels and 10 supporters operating in Central Luzon surrendered to the authorities here.

According to Police Regional Director 3 (PRO3) Director Police Brigadier General Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., a 48-year-old former rebel surrendered to police authorities in Tarlac on 7 August. Identified only as “Ka Gerry,” the individual voluntarily turned in a homemade Caliber .38 revolver and five live rounds of ammunition.

Last Tuesday, a former member of the UGMO, linked with the Samahan ng mga Nagkakaisang Mamamayan sa Tabing Dagat, turned in an improvised firearm known as “Deposporo” and voluntary presented himself to authorities in Aurora.

Also on 6 August a former member of the Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP Bataan-Zambales), under Ka Arlan Command, took an “Oath of Allegiance” to formally renounce insurgency.

The surrender was facilitated by the San Fernando City Police Station, 302nd Mobile Company, and other supporting units. The individual handed over a revolver, six live rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade and detonating cords.

10 Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB) members withdrew their support from the Alyansang Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon on 9 August.

The withdrawal occurred at the 2nd PMFC 3rd Forward Operation Base in Guimba, Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, a joint operation led by the 91st Infantry Battalion, alongside the Aurora Provincial Explosive and Canine Unit, Police Intelligence Unit Aurora, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 3, and the Maria Aurora Municipal Police Station, successfully unearthed a hidden armaments cache believed to belong to Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in Barangay Dikildit, Maria Aurora on 8 August.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and other items such as four M76 grenade rifle rounds with bullet traps, one MK2 fragmentation hand grenade, six non-electric blasting caps, four sticks of dynamite, and various ammunition, including a magazine for an M16 rifle, empty shells, and live rounds for calibers .22, .45, and 5.56mm.

In addition to the weapons, the excavation also revealed non-military items, including two pairs of black boots, a silver wristwatch, three black flashlights, a book titled “Promoting Indigenous Knowledge for Food Security,” and a tarpaulin bearing the logo of Katribu, an Indigenous people’s advocacy group.