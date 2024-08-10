11 Maguindanao rebels yield

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Eight former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Karialan Faction and three from the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI)-Hassan Group surrendered and turned over their high-powered firearms to government security forces in Maguindanao del Sur

Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said yesterday the 11 former rebels surrendered to soldiers at the 33rd Infantry Battalion Headquarters in Barangay Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday.

Eight of those who surrendered were former members of the BIFF-Karialan Faction while the three others were members of DI-Hassan Group under Almoben Sebod alias “Al Along.”

The eight BIFF-Karialan Faction turned over to the soldiers one Cal .45 M1911 rifle; one Cal .38 pistol; one Cal .30 Carbine rifle; one 5.56mm Revolver pistol; one 40mm M203 Grenade Launcher; one 40mm Rocket-Propelled Grenade launcher; one Cal .30 M1 Garand rifle; one 5.56mm Machine gun; one Cal.45 magazine; three rounds cartridge of Cal. 45; one round cartridge of Rocket-Propelled Grenade; and one Cal. 30 Garand rifle, Nafarrete said.

Meanwhile, the DI-Hassan members surrendered one Cal. 30 Garand rifle; two pieces of improvised explosive devices; one Ingram rifle with one magazine; one Rocket-Propelled Grenade with one ammunition; and one 81mm Mortar ammunition.

The former violent extremists were immediately presented to Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, the Commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade; Sittie Janine Gamao, the Peace Program Officer of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; and Roger Dionisio, the Focal Person of Agila-Haven in a ceremony held at the 33rd Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Barangay Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The 11 former rebels were immediately presented to Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, the Commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade (602IB); Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, the Commander of the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB); and Pangalungan, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, during a formal program held at the Municipal Hall in Barangay Poblacion, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The DI-Hassan members were given cash and rice assistance to start anew as members of the society, Nafarrete said.

AFP-Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. William Gonzales underscored the positive impact of their surrender in the peace and order of Maguindanao del Sur.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative efforts at play,” Gonzales said.

We expect more surrenders to come as our soldiers continue to do their job with utmost dedication and patriotism,” Gonzales said.