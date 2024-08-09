VP PhilHealth criticism ‘inaccurate,’ says Gadon

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Allocation (PAPA) Secretary Larry Gadon on Friday disputed Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent criticism of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), calling the statements “full of inaccuracies.”

Gadon countered Duterte’s claim that PhilHealth funds were being diverted, stating that the agency’s budget is legally designated for healthcare services.

The Vice President had earlier criticized the government for its perceived failure to address Filipinos’ healthcare needs.

“Misleading statements can erode public trust and hinder our collective efforts to improve healthcare,” Gadon said. “While Vice President Duterte’s concerns highlight areas needing attention, it’s essential to present a balanced view of the Philippine healthcare system’s progress.”

Gadon also stressed that the Marcos administration’s strides in healthcare, including increased hospital bill subsidies from PhilHealth, expanded coverage to 100 percent of Filipinos, and enhanced subsidies for breast cancer treatment and dialysis.

“PhilHealth has expanded coverage to 100 percent of Filipinos under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ensuring comprehensive health insurance for all, including non-paying members,” Gadon said.

He also urged the Vice President to focus on accurate information and acknowledge ongoing reforms, warning that misleading statements can undermine public trust and hinder progress.

“While there are valid concerns about the healthcare system, it’s crucial to recognize the substantial progress made under the Marcos administration,” Gadon said. “By focusing on this, Filipinos can work together to build a more robust and responsive healthcare system.”