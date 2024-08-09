Top police official to expose 'everything he knew' at Senate's EJK hearing

The quad-committee in the House of Representatives has welcomed the cooperation of Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr. — who earlier defied a congressional summon — into their investigation into so-called extrajudicial killings (EJK) of the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, which killed at least 7,000 people.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs that comprised the multi-panel, said Friday that they are already looking forward to Camarat's participation along with other top officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP), especially those being implicated in Duterte's war on drugs, which is now subject of the International Criminal Court's investigation.

"Well, we're expecting top PNP officials to come to the hearing. Criminal syndicates or organizations launder and clean their money through these legal [POGO] businesses that they establish in the country," Barbers said.

"There's the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) personnel, PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) officials, and some PNP generals, including General Caramat," the lawmaker added.

Barbers made the remark after Caramat offered to expose "everything he knew" about the previous administration's anti-drug campaign in exchange for the top post at the PNP, according to National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director General Ricardo de Leon.

Caramat is reportedly among the police officers whom Senator Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa — the architect of Duterte's drug war — claimed is being pressured by De Leon and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to execute an affidavit implicating the senator and the former president in the brutal drug war.

De la Rosa, Duterte's former PNP chief, made the allegations on Wednesday, saying De Leon and Trillanes are running the operation with the assistance of Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations.

De Leon, however, vehemently asserted that there is no truth to De la Rosa's claims and that Caramat himself personally volunteered to divulge his knowledge of EJK, "including the list of names targeted for killing, weekly quotas, and the payment process involved in exchange for the top PNP post."

Barbers, meanwhile, is not receptive to the idea allegedly being put forward by Caramat and warned that they will not tolerate such an act.

"So many people are sending feelers that they want to testify before the quad-comm. We welcome all those who want to tell the truth. It's their choice to testify or give information in an open hearing, or in an executive session if it has national security implications," Barbers said.

“Pero wala pong kapalit [ang pagtestify]. Hindi po natin ito i-to-tolerate, ‘yang [hihingi ng] mga kapalit. Gawin po natin para sa bayan, hindi para sa kanino man,” Barbers added.

"But there is nothing in exchange [for testifying]. We will not tolerate this, those [demanding] something in return. Let's do it for the people, not for anyone," the lawmaker added.

The quad-comm was formed earlier this week to rigorously investigate the correlated issues between EJK, illicit drugs, and criminal activities of POGOs, which led to its total shutdown.

Barber's panel comprised the quad-comm along with the Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr.; the Committee on Public Order and Safety, headed by Santa Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez; and the Committee on Public Accounts, led by Abang Lingkod Rep. Stephen Caraps Paduano.

Barbers categorically denied the creation of the multi-panel probe is a personal affront to indict Duterte and De la Rosa.

"All we want is the truth behind these syndicates. Who are these syndicates? Who supports this? Who is the protector? Who is the coddler of these syndicates who did not allow these illegal activities to spread in our country? There is no politics being discussed here," he explained.

"This matter of the investigation into EJK, well, there is a lot of information that our senator can help... because during his time as PNP chief, it appears that there were many people who [were victims of] EJK. We would appreciate any information. In fact, we can use his wisdom, his experience in writing laws, to avoid such things," Barbers concluded.

Duterte and De la Rosa had been previously invited to the hearing to shed light on the issue but lamented that the congressional hearing was not the proper forum.

Barbers said the quad-comm would have an organizational meeting on Monday, with which the panel would also prepare for its first hearing on 15 August.

