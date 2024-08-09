Sweden's ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment

Mali's junta has ordered Sweden’s ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours due to what it described as a "hostile" statement by Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell. The decision, announced by Mali's foreign ministry, follows Forssell's recent comments criticizing Mali’s support for Russia.

On August 7, Forssell posted on X (formerly Twitter), "One cannot support Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine while receiving several hundred million kronor every year in development aid. The government has therefore decided to phase out Sweden's bilateral aid strategy with Mali in 2024." This statement led to Mali summoning Sweden's envoy and issuing the expulsion notice.

The expulsion reflects the broader geopolitical shifts in the region, as Mali and neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Niger increasingly align with Russia, distancing themselves from traditional Western allies. Sweden, which had planned to close its embassy in Bamako by the end of 2024, has had its development aid funding to Mali amounting to $190 million for the period 2021-2025. Relations between Mali and Western powers have soured following Mali's allegations that Ukraine provided intelligence to insurgent groups, resulting in clashes with Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Anait Miridzhanian, Fadimata Kontao in Bamako, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Giles Elgood, Toby Chopra for Reuters)