Sara's PhilHealth criticism 'full of inaccuracies' — PAPA Gadon

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation (PAPA) Larry Gadon on Friday said that Vice President Sara Duterte's recent statement criticizing the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) are "full of inaccuracies."

Debunking Duterte's claim, Gadon said that contrary to the VP's assertion that PhilHealth funds are being diverted to non-health-related activities, the agency’s budget is legally earmarked for health services.

The vice president earlier hit the government for its supposed failure to help Filipinos in addressing their needs when it comes to taking care of their health.

"Misleading statements only serve to undermine public trust and hinder the collective effort needed to improve healthcare in the country," Gadon said.

"While Vice President Duterte's concerns highlight areas that need attention, it is crucial to present a balanced view that recognizes the efforts and achievements within the Philippine healthcare system," Gadon added.

The Marcos administration, according to Gadon, has made significant strides in improving the country’s healthcare system, with hospital bill subsidies from PhilHealth increased from 20 to 30 percent, while subsidies for breast cancer treatment and dialysis have been significantly enhanced, reducing financial burdens on patients.

“PhilHealth has expanded coverage to 100 percent of Filipinos under President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, ensuring comprehensive health insurance for all, including non-paying members,” he said.

Gadon added that Duterte should focus more on “accurate information and acknowledging ongoing reforms,” cautioning that misleading statements would only undermine public trust and hinder collective efforts to improve healthcare in the country.

"In conclusion, while there are valid concerns about the healthcare system, it is crucial to recognize the substantial progress made under the Marcos administration,” Gadon said.

“By focusing on this, Filipinos can work together to build a more robust and responsive healthcare system that serves the needs of every citizen.”