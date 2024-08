LOOK: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte signs an ordinance establishing guidelines for the registration of nano-entrepreneurs, such as sari-sari stores and carinderias, to streamline the regulatory process and facilitate easier compliance with local regulations. At its launch at the Quezon City Hall, Quezon City residents line up to register on Friday, 9 July 2024. ANALY LABOR

