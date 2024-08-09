Cash bond item in Seamens’ Magna Carta quizzed

The Association of Marine Officers and Rating Inc. (AMOR SEAMAN) on Friday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the controversial execution bond provision that has been reinserted into the final version of the proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers, citing its significant adverse impact on the welfare and rights of the country’s seafarers.

The group stated that the insertion of the execution bond provision in the Magna Carta for Seafarers bill is highly unacceptable, if enacted, seafarers would be required to post a cash bond that could reach P200,000 before they could receive disability claims, which could take five to 10 years to process in court if they fall ill and need medical treatment.

"Where will we get the P200,000. There is no security of tenure with that said Magna Carta. We are all contractual. A cash bond is (definitely) not the answer," said Rey Tranate of AMOR SEAMAN said.

The seafarers' group particularly opposes the reinsertion of the execution bond provision in the final version of the bill, as it jeopardizes the lives of the country’s seafarers.

The group said they would fight this issue up to the Supreme Court to protect the rights of the country’s seafarers.

Earlier, the bicameral conference committee approved the Magna Carta for Seafarers bill, and in the final version of the bill, the execution bond provision for disability claims was reinstated.

The Bicam Report, which included the execution bond provision, was first ratified in December 2023 but was recalled by both houses of Congress on 27 February 2024, after the President did not sign it.

The Second Bicam Report, which had removed the bond provision, was ratified on 22 May 2024.

However, on 31 July, the Third Bicam Report, which reinstated the controversial execution bond provision, was ratified again.

Manning agency associations are supporting the bond provision at the Magna Carta to protect foreign shipowners from the menace of ambulance chasing, which has been hurting the seafaring industry for years.