ASF outbreak hits Calatagan

CALATAGAN, Batangas — Eight barangays in Calatagan, Batangas, have reported positive cases of African swine fever (ASF), according to the Municipal Agricultural Office (MAO) on Friday.

The affected barangays are Balibago, Talisay, Carretunan, Quilitisan, Gulod, Balitoc, Lucsuhin, and Sambungan. In response, the MAO has temporarily prohibited the slaughter and movement of pigs from these areas.

A total of 229 swine heads have been culled in Barangays Carretunan and Quilitisan.

Meanwhile, the town of Lobo has been placed under a state of calamity after 17 of its 26 barangays were infected with ASF.

The Department of Agriculture expects the arrival of ASF vaccines through emergency procurement by September.

The DA estimates that at least 10,000 doses of ASF vaccines will be needed for emergency response. Industrial lime will be provided to affected hog raisers, and checkpoints will be set up to prevent the spread of infected animals.