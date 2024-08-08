Thinktank blasts TRO blocking Meralco’s power bid

Infrastructure thinktank Infrawatch PH has criticized the recent Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued against the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for the 1000-MW power supply needed by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco). The thinktank argues that the TRO disrupts essential proceedings for power sector stability and consumer welfare, citing the complainants' lack of legal standing and the absence of a mandate to prioritize indigenous fuel in power generation.

The Taguig City Regional Trial Court’s TRO halts Meralco's CSP, which is critical for meeting the energy demands of Metro Manila and surrounding areas. This interruption could jeopardize the power sector's stability and fairness, potentially resulting in higher electricity costs and unreliable service for consumers, Infrawatch says.

"The TRO halts the fair and objective selection of power suppliers, which is crucial for meeting the energy demands of Meralco’s vast franchise area. This is not just a legal issue; it's a direct attack on the principles of fairness and efficiency that govern our energy sector," said Infrawatch Convenor Terry Ridon.

The thinktank emphasized that the CSP process encourages competition among power suppliers, aligning with the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001 to reduce electricity rates and promote market competition. They also questioned the legitimacy of the complainants, who they claim lack qualifications in power generation and should not influence the CSP.

"It is baffling and concerning that entities with no qualifications or direct stake in the power generation industry are being allowed to challenge these proceedings," Ridon stated. "This is a clear overreach and should be dismissed outright. Their interference is unwarranted and detrimental to the interests of consumers who rely on a stable and competitive power market."

The thinktank also rebutted the complainants' argument for prioritizing indigenous fuel, stating there is no legal requirement for such a mandate. Ridon noted that the primary legal obligation is to provide affordable and reliable electricity, and insisting on indigenous fuel, if not cost-effective, undermines consumer interests.

"Our energy policies and legal frameworks should prioritize the needs and welfare of the public above all else. It's high time we depoliticize the power sector and focus on what truly matters: delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy to every Filipino household,” he ended.