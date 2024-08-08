Phl, US soldiers to test fire 'lethal' rockets in Nueva Ecija

LAUR, NUEVA ECIJA — Troops from the Philippine Army (PA) and the United States Army will conduct a test fire of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platform at a military target range in Nueva Ecija on Friday.

According to PA Spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala, the American-made rockets will be tested during its live fire exercise at the Army Artillery Regiment long-range precision firing area in Barangay Canantong, Laur town.

Dema-ala said that the activity is part of the ongoing Salaknib Phase 2 exercises and is designed to “enhance coordination and execution of military operations, highlighting the importance of combined training for regional security.”

“It also highlights the tactical readiness, underscores the preparedness of both forces to rapidly deploy and execute precise military operations,” Dema-ala said.

HIMARS is a full-spectrum, combat-proven, all-weather, 24/7, lethal, and responsive, wheeled precision strike weapons system.

It is capable of being transported by C-130 cargo aircraft and carries one launch pod containing either six guided MLRS (GMLRS)/MLRS rockets or one Army Tactical Missile System missile.

HIMARS is designed to support joint early and forced entry expeditionary operations with high-volume destructive, suppressive, and counter-battery fires.

Around 2,000 Filipino and American troops are participating in Salaknib Phase 2 that started on 11 May.

Salaknib, which means shield in Ilocano, is an annual exercise between the Philippines and the United States aimed at boosting the interoperability operations of Filipino and American ground troops.