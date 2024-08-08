PBBM, FL congratulate Petecio

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Thursday congratulated Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio for clinching the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The First Couple congratulated Petecio on their respective social media accounts after the Filipina boxer's split decision loss at the hands of Poland’s Julia Szeremeta early Thursday in the semifinal round.

"Congratulations, Nesthy! Thank you for bringing home the bronze medal for the Philippines. You’ve truly shown the world how Filipinos never back down from a challenge. The whole country is proud of you! Taas kamao, para sa boksingerong Pilipino," Marcos said on his Instagram post.

"Another Filipina has punched her way to an Olympic medal — a proud moment for all of us! Thank you for giving a good fight, Nesthy! You are truly a Filipino boxing champ in our hearts," Araneta-Marcos also said in a separate Instagram post.

The Philippines has won four medals so far in the Summer Games. Carlos Yulo won two gold medals in men's artistic gymnastics, and Aira Villegas won a bronze medal in women's 50 kg fighting.

Along with Yulo, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso, Petecio is among only a few Filipino athletes to have won more than one Olympic title.