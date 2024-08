LOOK: Long lines formed as people rush to purchase P29 per kilo rice at the launch of the "Murang Bigas sa NIA at P29" program at the NIA headquarters in Quezon City on 8 August 2024. This project supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s goal of ensuring food security and boosting the country's economy. ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR