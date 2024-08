LOOK: One of the stalls is selling, "moron" and "binagol", popular native delicacies from Tacloban, during the launch of the "Murang Bigas sa NIA @29 pesos" at the NIA Headquarters in Quezon City on Thursday, 8 August 2024. This project supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s goal of ensuring food security and boosting the country's economy. ANALY LABOR

