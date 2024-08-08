Molasses spilled in NegOr waters

Amid the Bataan oil spill that has not been resolved after more than two weeks, another environmental catastrophe hit the Philippine waters, this time in Negros Occidental, after an undetermined amount of molasses spilled and turned the water of Feeder Port, at the municipality of Sagay, murky on Wednesday.

Reports from the Philippine Coast Guard said port personnel observed discoloration in the waters surrounding MT Mary Queen of Charity.

“The 490-GT vessel was conducting shore-to-ship operations, from a lorry truck loading molasses to the ship. Approximately, 300 metric tons of molasses were already loaded when the discoloration was monitored in the vicinity waters,” the PCG report stated.

The port personnel suspected an undetermined volume of molasses spilled during the operations.

Immediately, the Coast Guard response team instructed the master to discontinue the loading of molasses while they assessed the surrounding waters.

Currently, the PCG’s Marine Environmental Protection Unit conducts water sampling, as well as containment and recovery operations.

The PCG also coordinated with the City Environment and Natural Resources and the concerned local government unit for further mitigation.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard response team directed the master of MT Mary Queen of Charity to file a marine protest regarding the incident.