MIGHTY AMERICANS: U.S. sends Nigeria crashing, moves closer to 8th title

PARIS, France (AFP) — The United States edged closer to an unprecedented eighth straight women’s basketball Olympic crown, ending the historic run of Nigeria with an 88-74 quarterfinal victory.

Two-time Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) A’Ja Wilson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace a US side that could break a tie with the US men’s basketball team for the most consecutive Olympic golds — set from 1936-68.

Jackie Young added 15 points and Breanna Stewart — another two-time WNBA MVP, chipped in 13. Every US player scored at least one point as the Americans notched a 59th straight Olympic game win.

But US coach Cheryl Reeve said the record isn’t foremost in her players’ minds as they prepare to face Australia, who saw off Serbia, 85-67.

“They don’t think about it as much as we all talk about it,” she said.

“That’s not on their mind. Their mind is on this journey and their mission is to win a gold medal.”

But the United States remains a big draw. NBA superstar LeBron James and USA teammate Bam Adebayo were courtside for the clash between the US dynasty and the first team from Africa, male or female, to make the Olympic basketball quarterfinals.

James and Adebayo, enjoying a night off before tackling Serbia in the men’s semi-finals on Thursday, sat next to US swimming greats Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Nigeria, who have made physical play a trademark, looked anything but intimidated by the powerhouse Americans as they traded buckets in the opening minutes.

Diana Taurasi, trying to become the first Olympic basketball player to win six gold medals, came off the bench and drilled a three-pointer to put the US up 24-12 late in the first quarter.

A steal and a layup by Promise Amukamara cut the deficit to single digits but every time Nigeria seemed to be making headway the Americans answered with a run.

They closed the first half on a 14-4 surge. Breanna Stewart drained a three-pointer then got loose for a layup in the final minute to push the US lead to 52-33 at the break.

The US launched the third quarter with a 10-0 run and pushed the lead to 76-46 before Amukamara came up with a steal and raced the length of the court for a layup to end the quarter.

In the end the United States just had too much firepower, but the trail blazing Nigerians, who were led by 19 points from Amukamara with 16 from Ezinne Kalu, departed to a warm ovation from fans.

Reeve said Nigeria’s progress to the quarters was a sign of global growth in the game.

“They’re a great story, made history,” she said.

“They have been trending in this direction. I’m looking at Nigeria two Olympics ago — kind of where they were and where they are now; the growth of the game is there.”

Next up for the United States is Australia, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds from Alanna Smith in a convincing victory over Serbia.

The Australians, silver medallists in 2000, 2004 and 2008, are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, when they earned bronze.

Australia connected on 58 percent of their shots in the first half, out-scoring Serbia, 22-11, in the second quarter to take control for good.

“In tournaments like this, how you start is how you finish, and we wanted to come out throwing the first punch,” Smith said.

The other semi-final will see France take on European champions Belgium.

Tokyo bronze medalists France, led by 24 points from Marine Johannes, beat Olympic newcomers Germany 84-71 while Belgium reached the semis for the first time with a 79-66 victory over previously unbeaten Spain.

Marine Johannes put on an offensive show, scoring 24 points for France and receiving plenty of support from Gabby Williams and Alexia Cherry.

France took control with a 17-5 scoring run to open the second quarter and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.

Fans at Bercy Arena were already celebrating as the final seconds ticked down when a man tried to dash onto the court. He was quickly tackled by security and hustled away.