Meralco, ALI seal dev’t partnership

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led energy firm Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue delivering safe, adequate, reliable, sustainable, and quality service to real estate giant, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI).

In a strategic business review session, the power distributor has unveiled plans to boost infrastructure support to Ayala Land’s upcoming developments.

Meralco is set to build new substations within several Ayala Land developments particularly for Circuit Makati and Parklinks Estate facing Quezon City and Pasig City.

This undertaking solidifies the strong partnership between Meralco and Ayala Land, which both aim to help bolster the economy.

“In Ayala Land, we are very fortunate that we can sell the product on the strength of the brand. The truth is, that promise comes with a lot of responsibility and for us to be able to carry this out, we need partners. I cannot overemphasize the importance of Meralco to our commitments to our customers — whether these are communities that are starting or communities that are already thriving,” ALI president and chief executive officer Anna Ma. Margarita Dy said.

For his part, Meralco senior vice president and chief revenue officer Ferdinand Geluz said Meralco’s long-standing collaboration with ALI resulted in many successful endeavors over the years.

Key project component

With the upcoming projects involving the construction of substations, ALI will fulfill its commitment to helping communities grow by providing reliable and adequate electric service to customers.

The power distributor has six existing substation facilities serving Ayala Land estates. The real estate giant consistently provides a substation lot provision for its developments, allowing Meralco to bring electricity in an efficient and timely manner.

This is also aligned with the current administration’s priorities under its socio-economic agenda, particularly energy security and infrastructure development.

“We, at Meralco, keep our lines of communication open with our enterprise partners such as Ayala Land. This enables continuous improvement and innovation in empowering not only our commercial customers but also businesses that support communities and power our economy,” Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie Aperocho concluded.