July auto sales surged despite La Nina onslaught

Automotive sales in the country remain robust amid the persistent La Niña conditions and the recent devastation brought by Typhoon Carina in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

According to the joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), it showed the July 2024 vehicle sales stood at 265,610 units, a 10.9 percent increase from 239,501 units during the same period in 2023.

Compared to the sales last June 2024 of 39,088 units, automotive sales increased by 0.6 percent or 39,331 units sold this July.

“New product launches, improved product offerings, good sales momentum, as well as supply availability helped neutralize the impact of Typhoon Carina, especially towards the latter part of July,” according to CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez on Thursday.

The report said commercial vehicles still drive the industry performance at 194,812 units accounting for 73 percent of total sales.

Meanwhile, passenger cars registered 70,798 units sold, equivalent to a 27 percent share of total sales.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation remains the dominant market player with a 46.21 percent share, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation with 19.05 percent, Ford Group Philippines at 6.33 percent, Nissan Philippines Inc. at 5.96 percent, and Suzuki Philippines Inc. with a 4.33 percent share.