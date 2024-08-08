Farmer orgs in Romblon attend DAR training

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced Thursday, 8 August that agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from eleven ARB organizations (ARBOs) in Romblon attended a comprehensive training on the Agricultural Insurance Program at Harbour Chateau, Poctoy, Odiongan, Romblon.

OIC-Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Camilo Claro M. Pacquing emphasized the training's importance for protecting ARBs' crops. "Together, we are making strides towards a more sustainable and secure future for our ARBs and ARBOs,” he said.

John David F. Ang, Provincial Coordinator from the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), encouraged all ARBs to register with RSBSA, a database system implemented by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to provide farmers, fishermen, and agri-fishery-related services access to government assistance programs. Benefits include assistance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) and the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

PCIC representatives Emmylou T. Pascual and Rose Bell A. Carasco highlighted the insurance coverage provided by PCIC, which includes protection against crop damage caused by diseases, pest infestation, natural calamities, and climate change. The coverage also extends to the lives of insured farmers and their families.

PCIC has partnered with DAR to provide a total of P17.1 billion worth of crop insurance protection to ARBs over the next two cropping seasons.

The eleven ARBOs include the Maghali Auto-Savings Group, Longon-Camili Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Magsupot Traders Association Incorporated, Oswag-Carmen Mabinuligon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Palate-Maambong Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Villamor Estate Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Agrarian Reform Cooperative of Agpudlos, Balogo Agrarian Reform Cooperative, JMP Farmers and Fisherfolks Association, and Agra-Progreso Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Magdiwang Agrarian Reform Cooperative.