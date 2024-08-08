Cybercrime in Cordillera is low

BAGUIO CITY — The regional office of the Cordillera claimed that cybercrime cases in the region decreased.

According to the Police Regional Office - Cordillera Administrative Region (PRO-CAR), cybercrime cases went down by 10 compared to last year. Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit Police Colonel Maria Theresa Pucay said that from 72 cases in January to July of 2023, there were 62 cases from January to July this year.

Pucay said that the decrease in the cases can be attributed to the continuous awareness through information and education campaigns and seminars in the different barangays in the region.

She said that most of the complaints are estafa made via online in violation to Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Pucay then reminded the public not to fall victim of scammers. She stressed that the people should always verify first the legitimacy of any of their online transactions.

Pucay said that the modus of the scammers in their online selling is to offer gadgets with very low prices. The would-be victims will bite the bait and immediately pay via online but will not receive any of the products they bought in the end.

Pucay also said that scammers also take advantage of people who are seeking for jobs online. They will offer jobs but they will ask for placement fees or payments

The police is advising the public to report cybercrime, like online scams, to them so that appropriate actions will be taken.