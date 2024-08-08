BBM shoring up political base

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said his political party is seeking unity with other influential political parties to better orchestrate the collective priorities and plans for the nation ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

This as the Nacionalista Party officially joined forces with Marcos’ political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP). The President witnessed the signing of the alliance between the two parties in a formal ceremony in Taguig City.

In his speech, Marcos said the “big, influential, and historical” political parties are heeding his call for unity as the key to moving the country forward.

Unity among the country’s major political parties is the key to achieving their shared goals for the Filipino people, he added.

Earlier, the PFP inked alliance deals with the National Unity Party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), and the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

“To better orchestrate our collective priorities and plans for the nation, the PFP is working closely with our colleagues from the Lakas-CMD, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the National Unity Party,” Marcos said.

“And today, we have the opportunity to forge another partnership that will broaden the grand coalition working under the banner of Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

According to the President, the only way for all the political groups in the country to reach their goal of making the people’s lives better is for them to work together.

He explained that a unified approach, rather than political infighting, would allow the government to focus on transformative efforts for the country.

“If we are spending our time, our resources, and our energy opposing one another for political means, then we have very little time, resources, and energy left for transforming our country into a better place, to transforming the lives of our people,” the President said.

“That is why we are here today to formalize this relationship and to prepare ourselves to make sure that the leadership that will come, that will win after the election, the midterm election next year, are the leaders who understand that we must put our partisan, our personal differences, aside, whatever they may be,” he added.

Marcos left the Nacionalista Party to run for president as a member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in October 2022. He had been a member of the NP since 2009. Marcos put in his presidential bid the day after becoming head of the PFP.