Aboitiz Construction completes key projects, boosted by new division

Recently launched Aboitiz Construction (AC), an arm of the Aboitiz Group, is already setting its sights on expansion with the introduction of its new Industrial Maintenance segment.

Since launching this segment, AC has accomplished key projects including completing waterproofing works at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 1 and repairing the sootblower lance tube for GN Power Dinginin in Mariveles, Bataan. The company has also secured a five-year contract for shutdown works with Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation in Claver, Surigao del Norte, and a three-year scaffolding contract with Aboitiz Power Corporation’s Therma Visayas, Inc. and Therma South, Inc.

The firm has further expanded its reach with a new waterproofing project for UTB Terminal 2 at MCIA and a design and engineering service contract for GNPD's power plant. Additionally, Aboitiz Construction is supporting the K4 Project with Cemex Holdings Philippines in Antipolo City, Rizal, and recently achieved 10 million safe man-hours for maintenance work in Surigao del Norte, demonstrating its commitment to Occupational Health and Safety Management System standards.

AC has also engaged in preventive maintenance for Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., maintaining 45 kilometers of treated water pipelines. This work has led to a new three-year maintenance contract for Apo Agua’s water treatment plant, handling 300 million liters daily, further showcasing the company's dedication to quality and safety.

In June 2024, the company signed a one-year maintenance contract with AboitizPower’s Therma Mobile Inc. in Navotas and secured a three-year contract for AP Renewables, Inc.’s Makban and Tiwi Geothermal Power Plants, starting September 2024.

“Our commitment to quality and safety has been a cornerstone of our approach, and it is evident in the growing expertise and recognition we are receiving in the maintenance sector. As we continue to build on this success, I am confident that our Industrial Maintenance business will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of our company,” said AC Executive Director Antonio Peñalver.

Aboitiz Construction notes that their industrial maintenance segment is expanding, both in the scope of projects and in capabilities. The team is growing with skilled professionals prepared to meet the diverse needs of industries such as energy, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing. This expansion is also supported by a strong commitment to safety, with stringent protocols ensuring that all maintenance activities are performed with the highest regard for employee well-being and project integrity.