Senator Bong goes all-out to build, upgrade hospitals

During the Senate plenary on Tuesday, 6 August, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go sponsored several house bills that would establish or upgrade hospitals across the Philippines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us more cognizant of the need to capacitate and improve our government health facilities. We saw the need to invest more to our healthcare system. Mr. President, dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente,” said Go in his omnibus sponsorship speech.

Go detailed the shortcomings of present hospital infrastructure that his bills would seek to address, including severely overcrowded facilities and the lack of crucial equipment in many medical facilities.

"Dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente," Go asserted. "Minsan isang kama, dalawang pasyente ang nagtatabi. Paano gagaling ang pasyente kung ganon ang kanilang kinatatayuan?"

The bills he sponsored at the plenary include: