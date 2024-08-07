Para-athletes' dreams take flight: Senator Go's innovative approach to Paralympic support

In a groundbreaking move that challenges traditional funding models for athletes, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has orchestrated a unique partnership between the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and private sector entities to provide substantial financial backing for Filipino para-athletes heading to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. This innovative approach, unveiled during a ceremony at the Senate on Tuesday, 6 August, aims to not only support the athletes financially but also to create a sustainable ecosystem for para-sports in the Philippines.

The delegation of para-athletes benefiting from this initiative includes standouts like Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano from athletics, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, taekwondo athlete Alain Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc. Coaches Joel Deriada and Bernard Buen, along with Philippine Paralympic Committee Secretary General Goody Custodio, were also present at the event.

Each qualified paralympian received a grant of ₱500,000, a sum that goes beyond mere financial aid. It represents a commitment to leveling the playing field and recognizing the equal importance of para-sports in the national athletic landscape.

Senator Go, known for his passionate advocacy for sports development, stated, "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, and supporting our para-athletes is a testament to our commitment to sports and inclusivity." He emphasized that this initiative is part of a larger vision to transform the sports culture in the Philippines, making it more inclusive and opportunity-rich for all athletes, regardless of physical abilities.

The senator's efforts extend beyond this immediate financial support. He has authored Senate Bill No. 2116, which proposes amendments to the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act" to significantly upgrade incentives for para-athletes in international competitions. This legislative push aims to create a more equitable system that recognizes the equal value and challenges faced by para-athletes.

Go's multi-faceted approach to sports development includes his role in establishing the National Academy of Sports and his sponsorship of the Philippine National Games Act. These initiatives form part of a comprehensive strategy to nurture sporting talent from the grassroots level up to elite competition.

As the Paris Paralympics approach, this innovative funding model sets a new standard for athletic support in the Philippines, potentially paving the way for similar initiatives across other sports and competitions. It stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of sports funding and the growing recognition of para-athletes' contributions to national pride and sporting excellence.