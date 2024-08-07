The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday dismissed reports about the Chinese military exercise allegedly being conducted in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, however, confirmed the presence of three PLA Navy vessels, namely, PLA-Navy WUZHOU (FSG 626) Jiangdao II Class Corvette, PLA-Navy HUANGSHAN (FFG 570) Jiankai II Class Corvette, and PLA-Navy QUJING (FSG 668) Jiangdao II Class Corvette, which have been spotted tailing the Philippines’ ongoing Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) with Australia, Canada, and United States.

“Aside from the usual illegal encroachment and presence of Chinese maritime militia vessels, we have not monitored any purported exercise or combat patrols,” Trinidad told reporters.

Trinidad said the AFP assures the safety of its personnel and “the overall conduct of the MMCA remains an utmost priority.”

He also noted that the most recent Chinese exercise in the northern part of the South China Sea was monitored from 31 July to 2 August, but emphasized it was not conducted “outside” the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.

“The AFP, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and other relevant agencies, will continue to monitor the situation as part of our mandate to protect our territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights based on international law,” said Trinidad.