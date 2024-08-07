New grads boost Ilocos Norte security: welcoming ceremony for PNP-BISOC officers held

The 2nd Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company held a welcoming ceremony for newly graduated officers from the Philippine National Police - Basic Internal Security Operations Course (PNP-BISOC) on Tuesday, 6 August 2024. Police Major Fernando Fernandez led the event, with Police Colonel Frederick Obar in attendance.

These new officers will bolster the security operations of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO). Their duties will include participating in search and rescue operations, enhancing security across the province and its borders, and patrolling mountain areas to ensure Ilocos Norte remains insurgency-free. They will also be tapped to anti-criminality efforts as additional troops in police stations when needed. | via Jasper Dawang