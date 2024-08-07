Missing firewood gatherer found dead

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 72-year-old who went out to gather firewood and was reported missing was found dead sprawled in a grassy area in the outskirts of Sitio Badiangan, Barangay Amoros, El Salvador City Tuesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Pedro Sarmienta, a resident of Dangcagan, Bukidnon and temporarily staying with his daughter in Barangay Amoros.

Investigation showed that the victim on Monday informed his daughter Allen that he will be going out to gather firewood and brought along a saw and a bolo.

The victim, however, was not able to return home prompting her daughter to report to the police that his father was missing.

A search was conducted in the vicinity of the barangay but the search yielded negative results.

On Tuesday, a farmer who went to the grassy area to pasture his carabao chanced upon the victim whose body was sprawled in the area.

Rescue workers rushed the victim to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.