‘Male’ boxer nears gold

PARIS, France (AFP) — The Algerian boxer embroiled in a major gender controversy at the Paris Olympics won her semifinal on Tuesday to guarantee at least a silver medal in front of a raucous Roland Garros crowd that chanted her name.

Imane Khelif defeated Thailand’s 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision to march into Friday’s final in the women’s 66-kilogram category.

“I am like all athletes, I am here to achieve my dream,” Khelif told AFP afterwards.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, the other boxer in the eye of a storm over her eligibility, is herself sure to take home at least bronze at a different weight.

The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.

Both were disqualified from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to compete in Paris.

Khelif was given the biggest roar of the night as she entered the arena at Roland Garros, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but hosting Olympic boxing and a sizable number of Algerian fans with flags.

Cries of “Imane, Imane” rang out repeatedly before and during the bout.

The Thai Janjaem, who had a clear height disadvantage, took a standing count in the third round after feeling the full power of the superior Algerian.

At the end of the fight at the 15,000-seated Court Philippe-Chatrier, which was close to capacity, the two fighters greeted each other warmly and shook hands.