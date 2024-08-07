Legarda lauds Yulo's historic victory at Paris Olympics

Senator Loren Legarda introduced a Senate resolution acknowledging Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo's outstanding athletic accomplishments following his two gold medal victories at the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics competition of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

In the resolution, Legarda underscores the important milestone for the Philippines as Yulo’s triumph elevated the global recognition of the country’s national athletes and brought immense pride to many Filipinos worldwide.

On 3 August, Yulo gave the nation two Olympic gold medals after winning at the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault event at the Paris Olympics.

The senator also noted that Yulo’s Olympic triumph signifies the progress and potential of all Filipino athletes in the international arena. The Philippine national anthem was played, and the Philippine flag was raised twice on the global stage.

“Carlos Yulo is living proof that hard work really pays off if you put your mind and soul into what you do. What he has shown in the global arena, particularly at the Paris Olympics, is a testament to his tireless dedication to bring honor to our beloved Philippines," the senator said.

" We couldn’t be any prouder of the recognition he has given us and the historic victory he shared with the entire nation,” Legarda added.