DOLE vows to protect welfare of movie, TV workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday vowed to protect the welfare of those working in the movie and television industry.

This, following the oath made by the representatives of employers and workers in movie and TV industry constituting the Movie and Television Industry Tripartite Council on 5 August.

The council, to which the DOLE contributes, shall serve as a continuing forum for tripartite consultation with the stakeholders on policies and programs for the movie and television industry.

The oath taking of the council is a signal to the beginning of the tripartite consultations for the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11996 or the “Eddie Garcia Law.”

The council was constituted pursuant to Section 23 of the law signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in May as a measure to further protect the welfare of all workers regardless of their status in the movie and television industry.

“Kami po ay nagpapasalamat dahil tutulungan niyo kami na bigyan ng katuparan at isabuhay ang mga probisyon ng ating Eddie Garcia Law (We are grateful because you will help us fulfill and implement the provisions of our Eddie Garcia Law),” Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

“Atin pong titiyakin na magkaroon talaga ng katuparan ang pangarap natin, lalo na ang may kinalaman sa kaligtasan, kalusugan, at magandang pagtrato sa mga bumubuo at sa mga haligi na nagpapagalaw sa industriya ng telebisyon at ng ating mga pelikula (We will make sure that our dreams come true, especially those related to the safety, health, and good treatment of those who make up and the pillars that move the television industry and our movies),” Laguesma added.

The Labor chief assured its commitment to support entertainment industry workers in ensuring decent work, comprehensive social protection coverage, and freedom to self-organize and to collective bargaining.

In May, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law the Eddie Garcia Act which says that companies must give workers or independent contractors a copy of a contract that states the number of hours they will work, their job title and description, the length of their employment, how much they will be paid, and any other conditions that will affect their work.

It was named after the late actor Eddie Garcia, who died in 2019 after tripping over loose wires while filming a TV show.