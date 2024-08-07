Barba files RBH 8 seeking to extend House members' term

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Angelo Marcos Barba has filed Resolution of Both Houses 8 that seeks to grant members of the House of Representatives a five-year term with one re-election.

Here's the full statement of Rep. Barba on RBH 8:

RBH 8 primarily promotes continuity in legislative projects, enhances legislative consistency, and reduces electoral disruptions and associated costs.

Limiting the term of House Members to two consecutive five-year terms can significantly enhance legislative stability and continuity. By reducing the frequency of elections, representatives can dedicate ample focus on implementing more effective, long-term policies. This approach also offers substantial cost savings on the part of the government in the long run due to reduced election expenses.

However, it is crucial to establish robust mechanisms to maintain accountability and responsiveness to the electorate. By balancing legislative efficiency with democratic principles, this reform can strengthen the House's capacity to better serve the public interest.

We have been aiming to push for this amendment since 2019, and will continue to do so to gain support from our co-legislators in the House of Representatives.