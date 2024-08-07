AFAB fetes Bataan Freeport companies

FREEPORT AREA OF BATAAN — The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) has conferred awards to companies here who have helped this Freeport become an economic juggernaut.

During the 11th Annual Stakeholders’ Night held at the AFAB Auditorium, the Government Owned and Controlled Corporation (GOCC) feted the companies for their invaluable contribution to the economy of this Freeport.

AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman said, “We have reached many milestones over the past year, and have made great progress, and we can achieve an even higher plane with the help of the FAB enterprises and their workforce.”

“With your support, the progress we’ve made is evident, and our data reflects our achievements. But we are not stopping there, as we continue to develop and fortify the AFAB into a stronger, more capable organization to deliver the goals laid out in our charter,” Pangandaman stated.

The AFAB chief personally handed the awards to the top three companies in their categories and size of business as part of the GOCC’s appreciation.

The AFAB chief awarded the Overall Best FAB Enterprise Award to Surex Safe Venture, Inc. for third place, Essilor Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. for second place and Perpetual Prime Manufacturing Inc. for first place.

The Top Exporter for this year in the Large Enterprise Category was given to Essilor Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. for third place, Mountaineering Instruments Corporation for second place, and Mitsumi Philippines Inc. for first place.

The winner for the Top Community Building Champion Award was given to Dong-In Group of Companies in third place, Essilor Manufacturing Philippines Inc. for second place, and the Mariveles Power Generation Corp. for first place in the Large Enterprise Category.

For the Best Human Resource Practices, AFAB awarded the Essilor Manufacturing Philippines Inc. for third place, Mitsumi Philippines Inc. for second place, and the GN Power Dinginin Ltd. Co. for first place.