Taal spews over 4K tonnes of sulfur dioxide

Taal Volcano in Batangas Province over the past 24 hours has emitted over 4,000 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide, or SO2, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In an advisory, the seismology bureau said that the Taal spewed a total of 4,666 tonnes per day of SO2 from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight.

One volcanic tremor and a moderate emission of a steam plume reaching 900 meters were also reported in the volcano, which drifted east-northeast and northeast.

PHIVOLCS ground deformation monitoring has also reported a long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, meaning there is a low level of unrest with increased chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

The public is warned against possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island’s Permanent Danger Zone, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, is also prohibited.

Likewise, flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided.