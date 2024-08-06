Solon blames corn for rising prices

The price of corn is rising, contributing to the July accelerated headline inflation of 4.4 percent, the highest rate so far this year, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said Tuesday.

According to the economist-lawmaker, rice is no longer the primary driver of inflation, particularly since its price has dwindled after being dominant on a year-on-year basis.

“The problem with rice has mostly abated. While rice prices remain elevated year-on-year, month-on-month, prices are declining slightly. I expect this trend to continue as more stocks arrive from India and Vietnam,” said Salceda, chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Salceda highlighted an emerging issue with corn, which the Department of Agriculture strictly monitored as early as April when the country transitioned from El Niño to La Niña.

“There is momentum in the corn price. [Agriculture] Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. already mentioned that the DA was monitoring the situation as early as April, and I believe efforts are under way to address the issue. At 5.8 percent month-on-month inflation, corn prices are a cause for attention,” he said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday that inflation went up to 4.4 percent in July, triggered mainly by the higher cost of food and non-food items, housing, utilities, gas and other fuel, meat, corn and fruits.

Salceda said the problem with corn is that while global trading prices are generally lower year-on-year, the domestic livestock, poultry, and dairy sectors cannot rely on imported corn because its nutritive quality significantly diminishes during importation.

“Of course, prices pressures could ease by upholding the minimum access volume system for corn, but that’s no structural solution,” he said.