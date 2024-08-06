Roque, 11 others placed on immigration lookout bulletin

Former presidential spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque and 11 others have been placed in an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) related to the raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Included in the ILBO are Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the Porac POGO hub, and former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, among others.

“Considering the gravity of the possible charges, as well as the wide media coverage and public attention this has garnered over the past months, there is a strong possibility the above mentioned nationals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this department by leaving the country,” the Department of Justice said in the order.

“Hence, we deemed the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against the subject persons in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, travel, and/or whereabouts.”

Sought for comment, Roque said he considered the ILBO to be “plain harassment.”

“This political witch hunt is intended to silence me as a critic of this administration and I expect they will up the ante following my call, posted on Facebook, to keep Malacañang drug free after the damning revelations of eyewitness Cathy Binag,” Roque said in a statement.

He was referring to a video posted on social media of an interview with Binag, supposedly a former girlfriend of a member President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s circle of friends.

Roque said he had “no reason” to leave the country, adding, “I will face my accusers and answer all allegations related to offshore gaming.”

Roque, who has been participating in the Senate investigation into POGO hubs, is alleged to have assisted Lucky South 99, the raided gaming firm in Porac, with reapplying for a license and settling its arrears with the Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp. (Pagcor).

He said the only evidence against him is an unverified chart of Lucky South 99 officials that included him and a Pagcor official’s statement that he accompanied Ong to seek a rescheduling of the gaming firm’s arrears with Pagcor.

Asked to comment, Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said he could not confirm the ILBO and needed to verify it. He explained that an ILBO is merely a “monitoring mechanism” and does not prevent the individuals from leaving the country but alerts the Bureau of Immigration if they do.

Additionally, a precautionary hold departure order will be filed with the Office of the Executive Judge to prevent the subjects from leaving the country.