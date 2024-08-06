Redeeming a place in history

At the start of these series of narratives, we wrote that the PowerPoint presentation of Commissioner Bobby Alonto of the BARMM Commission on the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, which was quoted heavily in my articles, was sourced from and backed up by a number of prominent historian-authors and academicians whose credentials are notable, like Professors Cesar Adib Majul of the University of the Philippines, Rey Luis A. Montesclaros, Wenceslao Retana, James Francis Warren, Eduardo Gallego, Benito Francia, and Julian Gonzales Parrado. The citations included the title of the books or treatise, publisher and the year of publication.

This writer stands by the veracity and integrity of his ponencia. The worst nightmare of a writer is to be accused of intellectual dishonesty for weaving a tale unsupported by evidence. We had to walk an extra mile to explore and reach out for other sources, which are secondary.

Sultan Corobong Gandamra, now deceased, a prominent native and the Alimozaman (Great Leader) of Dansalan (now Marawi) and until his death the ruling Sultan-a-Dalomangcob of the Royal House of Dansalan, was a prolific source and chronicler of historical facts about the Maranaws. He could narrate at the drop of a hat significant events that shaped the future of the city.

He used to regale this author about the bravery of the Maranaws, especially with tales of the gallantry and valor of Amai Pakpak, who was more known as Datu-a Kader. He embellished his tales with the spectacle of the heroic exploits of Moros who were outnumbered and outgunned yet showed the foreign colonialists that Moros knew how to die with honor, fighting to the last drop of their blood in defense of their race, territory and “din ul Islam.”

Sultan Gandamra was the father of the incumbent mayor of the Islamic City of Marawi and his death was a great loss to the Maranaws and the Moros in general.

Propitiously, Marawi City is celebrating its 84th Charter Day this 19 August and among the major activities lined up to commemorate the day is the putting up of four markers in strategic locations in the city where the Kuta (Fort) Marawi was located. These were the exact sites where the battles took place and where Amai Pakpak and other Maranaw fighters made their last stand against the Spaniards. All these are designed to support the plan to name and elevate Amai Pakpak to the status of a national hero.

We understand from the BARMM Commission that this will jumpstart the recognition and acknowledgement of other Moro heroes like Sultan Kudarat also to the status of national hero. We have Tausogs, Sama, Yakans, Maguindanaons, Iranons and other tribes who are worthy of the title. These are a rich source for research. But they have to be investigated, vetted and subjected to the stern process of the Commission. It looks like the BARMM Commission has a full plate before it.

This issue has stirred Moro professionals to dig up their history books and search for other martyrs whose valor and gallantry should be recognized by the government and given a proper place in history.

As we go to press, Sultan Dimapuno-Datu Ramos, Moro activist-journo, leader of the bar and former vice governor of Lanao del Sur, manifested his intention to campaign for the recognition of the Saber sa Radapan (Martyr of Radapan) as a hero. Accordingly, his real name is Mamendeg, a warrior, the First Sultan of the Royal House of Raya, Balindong, Lanao del Sur. Tales of the valor and heroism of the legendary Saber sa Radapan proliferate in Maranaw folk tales.

Another Moro professional, Ramon Sarapuddin, a Moro nationalist and former board member of Tawi-Tawi, likewise texted about the omission in historical accounts of the heroism of the Sama-Tausog tribe martyrs which were aplenty. We refer these concerns to the BARMM Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage to address.

Philippine history will remain incomplete and assimilation programs will always hit a snag if we exclude tales of the Moro martyrs. (Conclusion)

