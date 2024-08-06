NBI arrests two in human trafficking case

Human trafficking charges have been recommended by the Prosecutor’s Office of Tuguegarao City against two individuals arrested last July by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly engaging in online prostitution involving minors.

According to the NBI, the Tuguegarao City prosecutors issued a resolution on 25 July ordering the filing of charges for violation of Section 4(a) of Republic Act (RA) No. 9208, the Trafficking in Persons Act, in relation to Sections 6(a) and 10(e), as amended, for trafficking minors; and Section 4(a) of RA No. 9208 in relation to Sections 6(a) and 10(a), as amended, for acts committed against adult victims.

The names of those set for charging in court were not disclosed by the NBI. A copy of the prosecutors' resolution was not immediately available.

The case stemmed from an operation conducted by NBI Lal-Lo District Office (LALDO) on online prostitution activities allegedly offering sexual services of minors through a social media platform.

“Through internet surveillance and communication with the subjects, it was confirmed that the identified subjects are actually involved in the business of online prostitution in Tuguegarao City," the NBI said.

"Based on information gathered by NBI-LALDO, subjects offer P3,500 as a service fee for each of their wards or ‘talents,’” the NBI added.

Operatives from the NBI-LALDO and the NBI Cagayan Valley Regional Office (NBI-CAVRO) conducted an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the two individuals on July 9 at a lodge in Tuguegarao City.

The NBI stated that during the operation, the operatives also rescued five females, including three minors.

The rescued minors were brought into the custody and care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 2 (DSWD R2) for proper intervention.